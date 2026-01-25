National Voters' Day: BJP felicitates new voters in UP; Dy CM hails 'milestone' moment

Lucknow, Jan 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said a young person qualifying to become a voter is a big milestone in their lives, as the BJP felicitated newly-registered voters in all districts of the state on the occasion of National Voters' Day.

The felicitation ceremonies across the state were organised after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme 'Mann Ki Baat', a statement from the Uttar Pradesh BJP headquarters said.

During the programme held at the party's state headquarters, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharmpal Singh felicitated the new voters.

The debutants, along with others present, pledged collective participation to strengthen democracy and to realise the goal of a developed India, the statement said.

Pathak said voters are the soul of a democracy, and when a young person qualifies to become a voter for the first time, it is a very important milestone in their life.

Referring to the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, he said Modi has specifically congratulated the young people who became voters for the first time.

The deputy chief minister appealed to everyone to work together to take the country forward under Modi's leadership.

Singh, while felicitating the new voters, said that becoming a voter is not just about getting the right to vote, but it is also a pledge to fulfil one's responsibility towards the nation. PTI NAV PRK PRK