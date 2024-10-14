National Water Awards: Odisha wins top spot for water conservation efforts, UP bags 2nd prize

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Odisha has been recognised as the top winner in the 5th National Water Awards 2023, with Uttar Pradesh securing the second spot, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Monday.

Gujarat and Puducherry jointly secured the third spot in the awards, which cover nine categories, honour outstanding contributions to water conservation and management across India.

Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil announced the results. The award ceremony, set to be held on October 22, will be presided over by President Droupadi Murmu.

Odisha's remarkable achievements in water conservation include the construction of over 53,000 water conservation and rainwater harvesting structures and the renovation of 11,000 traditional water bodies, a senior official said.

Additionally, 21,000 wastewater treatment plants were set up, transforming over 90,900 hectares of irrigated land to micro-irrigation systems, benefitting 87,000 farmers. The state has also made significant strides in afforestation, completing the plantation of 9 crore saplings, the official said.

Uttar Pradesh, ranked second, was praised for its efforts under the Jal Jeevan Mission, where more than 17,900 villages were provided tap water connections, benefitting over 1.91 crore households, the Jal Shakti ministry said.

The state has also made strides in wastewater management, constructing 133 sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a combined capacity of 4,100 MLD to reduce pollution in the Ganga River, it said.

Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh has built or rejuvenated 14,679 'Amrit Sarovars' and undertaken extensive rainwater harvesting initiatives in recent years.

Puducherry, a joint third prize winner, was recognised for renovating 84 tanks, increasing water storage capacity, and desilting 190 village ponds.

In 2023, the Union Territory also provided 1,14,900 households with tap connections and built 850 rooftop rainwater harvesting structures in industries and educational institutions, according to the ministry.

Gujarat, sharing the third spot, was acknowledged for achieving 100 per cent tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, covering 25 lakh households. The state also expanded micro-irrigation coverage, benefitting over 14 lakh farmers. Additionally, Gujarat's innovative intra-basin water transfer projects and active participation of village 'Pani Samitis' have contributed to its success in water conservation.

The Best District awards were presented across various zones, showcasing exceptional efforts in water management and conservation.

The winners included Visakhapatnam from Andhra Pradesh in the South zone, Dhalai from Tripura in the North East zone, and Banda from Uttar Pradesh along with Ganderbal from Jammu and Kashmir as joint winners in the North region.

Indore from Madhya Pradesh won from the West zone and Balangir in Odisha from East.

In the category of Best Village Panchayat, Pullampara in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram secured the top rank.

Following closely were Masulpani from Kanker, Chhattisgarh in second place, and Hampapuram in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, as well as Khliehrangnah in West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, both sharing the third rank as joint winners.

The Best Urban Local Body awards were given to Surat in Gujarat, which topped the rankings, followed by Puri in Odisha and Pune in Maharashtra, taking second and third places, respectively.

In the 'Best School or College' category, the winners included the Government Upper Primary School in Jethwan ka Bas, Sikar, Rajasthan, which was ranked first.

The second place went to the Government Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya in B-3 Paschim Vihar, New Delhi, while Khairbani Ashram School in Baisinga, Mayurbhanj, Odisha, got the third place. Additionally, BHSS in Zainakote, Srinagar, received a special mention.

The 'Best Industry' awards recognised Aravali Power Company Private Limited from Jhajjar, Haryana, as the top performer, followed by Apollo Tyres Limited in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, in second place, and Raymond Uco Denim Pvt Ltd from Yavatmal, Maharashtra, in third.

In the Best Water User Association category, the Pentakli Project Union of Water User Association received the top rank for its effective water management practices.

The awards for Best Institution (other than school/college) were given to Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore in the first place, followed by the Koner Laksmaiah Education Foundation in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras in Chennai secured the third rank. Special mentions were awarded to the Sri Tirumala Nagar Resident Welfare Association in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, IIT Tirupati in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, and the Birla Institute of Science and Technology in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

Lastly, the 'Best Civil Society' category recognised the BAIF Development Research Foundation in Pune as the top performer, followed by Yuva Mitra from Mitrangan Campus in Nashik, Maharashtra, in second place.

Gramin Vikas Trust in Kanchan Kunj, Dahod, Gujarat, and Art of Living both shared the third rank as joint winners. The S M Sehgal Foundation in Gurugram also received a special mention for its contributions.