National workshop discusses challenges facing aquatic ecosystem

Kolkata, Jun 11 (PTI) To mark World Environment Day and World Oceans Day, the ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI), in collaboration with the Chilika Development Authority (CDA) and the Sustainable Seafood Network of India (SSNI), organised a workshop titled ‘Towards Healthy Aquatic Ecosystems: Ensuring the Sustainability of Chilika Lake’ on Wednesday.

The workshop held at the premises of ICAR-CIFRI Barrackpore brought together scientists, policymakers, industry experts and community leaders to discuss the challenges facing aquatic ecosystems, particularly in Chilika Lake.

Issues such as pollution, loss of biodiversity, overfishing and their direct impact on food security and local livelihoods were discussed in detail, an official statement said.

Special attention was given to the declining Hilsa population and the need for urgent restoration and effective management of fishery resources.

Participants emphasised that without immediate intervention, not only would the ecological balance of Chilika Lake be disrupted, but the economic stability of thousands of dependent families would also be at risk.

The workshop explored scientific and policy-based solutions, including the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification programme, which advocates for responsible fishing practices and marine conservation.

Insights from new research, case studies and field experiences were shared to underline the importance of protecting marine biodiversity while ensuring that local communities continue to thrive.

Fishermen engaged in Hilsa fishing also attended the programme and shared their experiences.

ICAR-CIFRI director BK Das, MSC India head Ranjit Suseelan and SSNI chair Sunil Mohamed were present at the workshop.

"MSC's sustainability certification would ensure both ecological and economic benefits," Mohamed said.

Speaking at the programme, Das said sustainable fisheries management is essential not only for preserving the ecological balance of Chilika Lake, but also to secure the livelihoods of communities that depend on it. PTI SUS MNB