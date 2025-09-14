National Zoological Park reports no new bird deaths; maintains high alert after avian flu scare

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The National Zoological Park (NZP) on Sunday said that no new mortality among water birds or migratory birds has been reported since September 1.

In beat no. 12 of the zoo enclosure, which had previously tested positive for H5N1 Avian Influenza Virus by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, no new deaths have been reported in the last 14 days, according to the zoo's statement.

Following thorough investigations, the four deaths of aged birds in beat no. 19 and 20 aviaries, comprising one Red Junglefowl, two Zebra Finches, and one Budgerigar, were tested negative for H5N1, alleviating fears of a major outbreak, the statement said.

Importantly, no mammals in the zoo have tested positive for the virus, and no other zoo animals have shown influenza-like symptoms.

The NZP management is strictly implementing intensive sanitation and bio-security measures to protect the health of all animals, birds, and zoo staff. The park remains on high alert, following all standard protocols and guidelines issued by health authorities. The decision on reopening the zoo will be made by the competent authority in due course, ensuring complete safety. Visitors and the public will be duly informed once the park is cleared to open. PTI NSM HIG HIG