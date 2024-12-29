Nation's future is decided in school campuses: LG Sinha

Jammu, Dec 29 (PTI) Asserting the future of a nation is shaped in school campuses, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday urged the educational institutions to adopt new technologies in education and focus on imparting both knowledge and values.

Advertisment

He emphasized that in today’s rapidly changing world, where technological advancements occur daily, the most relevant skill for the future is the ability to embrace lifelong learning.

“The future of a nation is decided in school campuses. The ultimate goal of our education system is to provide a unique opportunity to every individual so they can create something new and contribute to nation-building through their unique talents,” he said.

Speaking at a school function in Jammu, the lieutenant governor congratulated the school management, teachers and students on their annual day.

Advertisment

“Over the years, many eminent teachers and educationists have contributed to the high reputation that Jammu Sanskriti School enjoys today. It is an occasion to remember all of them with gratitude,” he said.

The lieutenant governor highlighted that the primary objective of school education is to ignite the intellectual capacity of children.

He stressed the critical role of teachers and educational institutions in fostering an environment that boosts students' confidence and motivates them to pursue new skills.

Advertisment

“In today’s era of rapid change, where technological advancements are happening every day, only one skill will remain relevant in the future: the lifelong learning skill,” Sinha reiterated.

He observed that primary and secondary education is a transformative phase in a student’s life.

“This is the time when knowledge and influences around them shape their mind and body. Whatever a child learns during this impressionable age stays with them for years. It is during this period that children develop instincts for decision-making and an understanding of right and wrong. Our focus should be on developing primary and secondary education to meet the needs of the modern world,” he said.

Advertisment

The lieutenant governor presented seven resolutions for the educational institutions across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. These resolutions focus on integrating new technologies, enhancing knowledge and values and stimulating students’ intellectual capacity.

“The first resolution is to make digital learning systems interactive and encourage children to actively participate in the learning process. Institutions should emphasize one-on-one mentoring rather than just delivering information and offer students opportunities for experiential learning outside the classroom,” he said.

The lieutenant governor urged the teachers to share their life experiences with the students, encourage data interpretation and problem-solving, and provide the freedom to explore new ideas.

Advertisment

“Our focus should also be on project-based learning to help children develop the ability to apply their skills in various situations," Sinha said.

“The seventh resolution emphasizes regular training and capacity building for teachers, providing them with continuous opportunities to learn and grow,” he added.

The lieutenant governor inspired the youth to imbibe the ideals of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. “The National Education Policy 2020 is a great opportunity for you. Kindle your curiosity and discover new frontiers in real life through independent thinking, creativity, and problem-solving,” he said. PTI AB AS AS