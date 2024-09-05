Nation's saints always upheld its spiritual traditions, says Adityanath

Ayodhya, Sep 5 (PTI) Governments may have changed over time, but the nation's saints have always upheld the strength and continuity of India's spiritual traditions, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the 'Pran-Pratishtha ceremony on Ramnathaswamy Temple here on Thursday.

During his address, he said that Ayodhya and Tamil Nadu share a deep historical connection that goes back thousands of years.

"Thousands of years ago, when Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram set out to search for Mother Sita in Sri Lanka, he worshipped his beloved Lord Shiva after building the bridge in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu," Adityanath said.

Adityanath participated in the grand 'Kumbhabhishek' and 'Prana Pratishtha' of the newly-renovated Ram Natha Swamy Temple in Ayodhya.

After offering prayers at the newly-consecrated Shivalinga, Adityanath performed a circumambulation ritual at this South Indian-style temple.

He hailed the construction of the Ramnathaswamy Temple as a significant contribution to strengthening the vision of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat." He said, this serves as a reminder of India's unity, where spiritual consciousness continues to rise. These efforts are aligned with Prime Minister Modi's "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" vision, further reinforcing the idea of national oneness, the statement read.

"Governments may have changed over time, but the nation's saints have always upheld the strength and continuity of India's spiritual traditions," he remarked.

Adityanath, referencing the Kashi Tamil Sangamam held in Varanasi, noted that two successful editions of this event have already occurred.

Following Kashi, Ayodhya Dham has now also forged a connection with Tamil Nadu, thanks to Ayyaji's efforts. He said while organizations like the RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad work tirelessly to unify the nation, some individuals attempt to divide the country for short-sighted political gains.

Adityanath said spiritual leader Ayyaji's efforts for national unity mirror the work done by a Tamil Nadu monk centuries ago, who played a pivotal role in uniting Sanatan Dharma under one thread.

On this occasion, former RSS Sar Karyavahak Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said, "The establishment of this South Indian-style temple has beautifully connected the North and South of India, with Lord Shiva and Lord Shri Ram serving as the spiritual bridge." PTI KIS HIG HIG