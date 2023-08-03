Nationwide campaign to honour martyred bravehearts from Aug 9

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) A nationwide campaign – Meri Maati, Mera Desh – to honour the martyred bravehearts across 7,500 villages of the country will begin next week, marking the conclusion of the celebrations of 75th anniversary of Independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand ceremony to mark the culmination of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Kartavya Path on August 30 when the soil from 7,500 villages will be brought in special urns.

The government plans to build a garden of indigenous and local plants – Amrit Vatika – across 7,500 villages, including one in the national capital, highlighting the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

The Meri Maati, Mera Desh campaign also entails setting up memorial plaques – Shilaphalakam – in gram panchayats to honour the freedom fighters and bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chanda said after the success of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the government has come up with an ambitious participative programme under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which was started on March 12, 2021.

Chandra said that installing Shilaphalakam as tribute to bravehearts, 'Mitti ka Naman' and 'Veeron ka Vandan' are the key components of the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign.

'Shilaphalakam' is aimed at saluting the spirit of sacrifice of local bravehearts from the village, panchayat, block, town, city, municipality and will be erected across urban and rural areas.

It will have the Prime Minister's message with the names of those who have laid down their lives for the nation belonging to that region.

"It will be a war memorial of the village with names of martyrs from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, police personnel inscribed on the Shilaphalakam," Chandra said.

Culture Secretary Govind Mohan said that an 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will be conducted, carrying soil from all corners of the country in 7,500 kalash to create an 'Amrit Vatika' in Delhi.

He said to encourage mass participation in the initiative, a website, https://merimaatimeradesh.gov.in, has been launched where people can upload selfies holding soil or an earthen lamp.

The 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign will start on August 9, with scheduled programmes until Independence Day.

Subsequent events will take place from August 16 onwards at block, municipality, corporation, and state levels, officials said. PTI SKU CK