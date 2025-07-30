Natural farming, water budgeting part of climate action plan for Haryana

Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) Water budgeting, crop diversification, and natural farming may be in order for Haryana, according to a climate change action plan blueprint.

The suggestions are part of a revamped State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) that places villages at the centre of its strategy.

Speaking at an event here, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forests, and Wildlife, Anand Mohan Sharan, said, "Climate change isn't just a global challenge, it's a local reality impacting our farmers, families, and fields." With erratic rainfall, intensifying heatwaves, and depleting groundwater threatening Haryana's agriculture-driven economy, the urgency is clear.

Over half of the state's population relies on farming, and increasing water scarcity is pushing rural communities to the brink.

"Resilience isn't a choice, it's a necessity," Sharan said.

The revised SAPCC encourages crop diversification, promotes natural farming community-led water budgeting initiatives, in a blend of ambition with practicality.

It also integrates climate priorities into existing schemes like MGNREGA and the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana.

A defining feature of this plan is its emphasis on localisation.

"Climate impacts are felt first in villages, so solutions must begin there," Sharan said.

The strategy empowers gram panchayats to incorporate climate action into their development plans, access funding, and build local capacity.

Sharan said the state is working closely with GIZ and NABARD to bring technical expertise, innovation, and financial support to the grassroots.

Haryana is also exploring global climate funds and leveraging CSR partnerships to advance its climate mission, he said.