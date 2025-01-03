Natural water purification method ensures river cleanliness, saves crores: Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that purifying water using natural methods will not only ensure river cleanliness but also result in savings of crores of rupees.

According to an official statement, the chief minister inaugurated a municipal corporation project worth Rs 2.70 crore to purify wastewater entering the Rapti River using the natural method of phytoremediation.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Adityanath said, "Water purification through natural methods will clean the rivers and also save crores of rupees. There will be no electricity costs or maintenance expenses involved in this method." During the ceremony held at Takia Ghat, the chief minister praised the initiative, saying, "The efforts made by the municipal corporation to keep the Rapti River in Gorakhpur clean, continuous, and beautiful are commendable. This is a significant step taken to preserve fertility and life." He emphasised the importance of clean water, stating, "Great people have always considered water as life. From 1977 to 2017, around 50,000 innocent children in Gorakhpur and Eastern Uttar Pradesh lost their lives to encephalitis and vector-borne diseases caused by contaminated water." Adityanath said contaminated water and filth were the primary causes of deaths due to viral diseases. He highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, the Swachh Bharat Mission was implemented nationwide.

Urban areas witnessed the implementation of the Amrit Mission for clean drinking water, while rural areas benefitted from the Jal Jeevan Mission, he said.

Through the 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme, clean drinking water is now being supplied to every household, he said.

"Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts to preserve the river culture began with the Namami Gange project. Today, as a result, the world's largest religious and spiritual gathering, the Maha Kumbh, will be held on Uttar Pradesh's soil, at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati in Prayagraj, from January 13 to February 26," the chief minister said.

"Gorakhpur is situated along the banks of the Rapti and Rohini rivers. Efforts are being made to purify these rivers, which are the origin of our civilization and culture," he said.

He noted that earlier, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had been imposing penalties on the municipal corporation due to the discharge of polluted water into the Rapti River.

"The municipal corporation had proposed constructing an STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) at a cost of Rs 110 crore. We suggested adopting a natural method of water purification instead. Today, the positive results are for everyone to see," he said.

The chief minister said that following natural water purification, the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) has reached a pure state, with the BOD level at the discharge point recorded at 22.

"If all drains and sewers connected to drainage systems are managed similarly, we can use this natural model to achieve better outcomes at lower costs and ensure the purity of water, which is essential for life," he added. PTI KIS TIR TIR