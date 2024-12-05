Nature, DNA of what happened in Ayodhya, Sambhal, and now in Bangladesh, same: Adityanath

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the Opposition of trying to create divide in society, saying the actions of Mughal-era ruler Babur's commander in Ayodhya and Sambhal 500 years ago, and the events happening in Bangladesh today, share the same nature and intent.

The chief minister, who was in the temple town for the inauguration of the 43rd Ramayan Mela, said Lord Ram had united the whole society and cautioned people against dismissing these issues as distant or irrelevant.

"Had we given importance to unity and not let the strategy of nation's enemies succeed in creating social animosity, this country would have never become a slave. Our pilgrimages would not have been desecrated. A handful of invaders would not have dared to invade us and would be crushed by India's brave soldiers," Adityanath said.

"But those creating obstacles within the society were able to succeed. Their genes remain the same even today. Those who indulge in caste-based politics to shatter the social fabric are still active," the CM said.

"Look at the kind of acts our enemies in neighbouring countries are committing. Remember this, if anyone is under any illusion. 500 years ago, a general of Babur committed certain deeds in Ayodhya, similar acts in Sambhal, and what is happening today in Bangladesh -- the nature and DNA of all three are the same," he added.

The BJP leader said if someone believes that what is happening in India was dissimilar to what happened in Bangladesh then they are mistaken.

"Divisive elements are there already, tearing apart the social fabric, breaking social unity, and making full arrangements 'aapko kaatne aur katwaane ka'," he said.

"These divisive forces include many who have purchased properties in countries around the world. When a crisis strikes here, they will flee to those places, leaving the people here to suffer and die. This is what they do," he added.

Ever since the Sheikh Hasina-led Bangladesh government was toppled in August this year after intense student protests, the Muslim-majority neighbouring country has reported widespread violence against religious minorities, including the Hindu community.

Violence erupted in Sambhal last month, leading to the killing of four Muslim men, over a survey of a local mosque.

Speaking further, the chief minister urged everyone to draw inspiration from Lord Ram's ideals and work towards realising Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' "Ayodhya has been a beacon of wisdom and welfare for humanity for thousands of year … In January, after a 500-year wait, Lord Ram was ceremoniously enshrined in the Ram Mandir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though the event took place in Ayodhya on January 22, the celebrations resonated across India and the world," he said.

Adityanath said that to truly understand India's devotion to Lord Ram, one must witness the Ram Leelas started by Tulsidas and is performed in every village.

He also recalled the 1990s, when families would travel distances to watch Ramayan serial on Doordarshan.

"Anyone lacking reverence for Lord Ram and Mata Janaki should be treated as an adversary," he emphasised, and added, "Jo Ram ka nahi, vo kisi kaam ka nahi" (Those who do not stand with Ram, stand for nothing)." During his day trip to Ayodhya, Adityanath prayed at Hanumangarhi Temple and then proceeded to the Ram Lalla Temple.

Earlier on November 20, he inaugurated the Sugreeva Fort Gate and attended the Sant Sammelan programme.