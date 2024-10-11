Nature Interpretation Centre in TATR to be named after Ratan Tata: Mungantiwar

Chandrapur, Oct 11 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the Nature Interpretation Centre inaugurated at Moharli in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve on Friday will be named after legendary industrialist Ratan Tata.

The industry titan died on Wednesday night in Mumbai.

Mungantiwar, the state's forest minister, also said a memorial will be constructed for Tata in Chandrapur.

"A cancer hospital set up by Tata Trusts is functioning in Chandrapur. The Tata Trusts donated Rs 100 crore for this project. Tata also paid Rs 3 crore for the architect of the Bamboo Research and Training Centre. He adopted 90 villages here to give boost to the agricultural sector. The NIC here will be named after Ratan Tata," the minister and senior BJP leader said.

Mungantiwar was speaking at an event to mark the inauguration of the Nature Interpretation Centre and other facilities at Moharli. PTI COR BNM