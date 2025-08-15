Nature putting everyone to test: Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that nature is putting everyone to the test, as he offered condolences and expressed solidarity with those affected by recent natural calamities, including landslides and cloudbursts, in the country.

“Nature is putting us all to the test... In recent days, we have witnessed a series of devastating events, landslides, cloudbursts and numerous other calamities. Our heartfelt condolences and solidarity are with those who have been affected," the prime minister said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day.

“Both the state governments and the central government are working in close coordination, deploying all available resources to carry out rescue operations, provide relief and ensure effective rehabilitation,” he said. PTI GVS GVS MIN MIN