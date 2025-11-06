Nature, wildlife conservation integral part of Uttarakhand's culture: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Nov 6 (PTI) Describing nature and wildlife conservation as an integral part of Uttarakhand's culture, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday the ideology of coexistence between humans and nature, instilled by our ancestors, remains the foundation of our lifestyle even today.

Inaugurating the 'Jan Van Mahotsav' organised in Nainital's Ramnagar as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the establishment of Uttarakhand, Dhami said this festival symbolises the unbreakable bond between people and forests.

This relationship, Dhami said teaches us that development is meaningful only when there is harmony between ecology and economy.

In the 25 years since the formation of the state, Uttarakhand has achieved remarkable achievements by maintaining a balance between nature, culture, and development.

The chief minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is working on a balance between ecology, economy, and technology.

He said that modern technologies such as GPS tracking, drone surveillance, and dog squads are being used in the state for wildlife conservation.

Dhami added that Uttarakhand is rapidly implementing an "eco-tourism model" to provide employment opportunities to local people and prevent environmental damage.

He said that the Bijrani, Garjia, and Dhikuli zones of Jim Cobbett National Park have been modernized, providing direct employment to thousands of villagers.

Nature guides, drone pilots, wildlife photographers, and wildlife tourism-based skills are being developed as enterprises to empower youth, Dhami added.

The CM also emphasised the need to develop a spirit of environmental conservation in children, calling it the greatest asset.

CM Dhami also mentioned the Chipko movement that took place in Chamoli district in the 1970s and said that the message given by the women of Uttarakhand by hugging trees gave a new direction to environmental conservation worldwide.

This movement became a symbol of women's empowerment, Satyagraha, and love for the environment, he added.

The CM also announced development initiatives in several villages and also announced special training for women gypsy drivers for the 2025-26 tourism season.

He also announced the launch of a light and sound show in the Nagar Van and the promotion of local products by building a community souvenir shop in Ramnagar.

On this occasion, Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal stated that the efforts of the Forest Department have led to a steady increase in the number of wildlife in the state. PTI DPT NB