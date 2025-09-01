Nature's fury: 5 die in Himachal, U'khand in landslides, several roads shut; heavy rain in Punjab

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Five people died in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in landslides, while already flood-hit Punjab received another spell of torrential rain on Monday, leading to the closure of all schools and colleges in the state.

Three people, including a 35-year-old man and his daughter, were killed overnight in two separate incidents of landslides in Shimla as heavy rain pounded the state in several places.

A landslide overnight killed Virender Kumar and his ten-year-old daughter in the Dubloo area of Junga on the outskirts of Shimla town.

Virender's wife, who was outside the house, survived.

In another incident, an elderly woman was buried early Monday after her house in Chol Village of Shimla's Kotkhai area collapsed on her.

She was identified as Kalawati, and her body was retrieved from the debris.

In Uttarakhand, a landslide on the Kedarnath national highway left two people dead and six others injured on Monday, an official said.

The accident took place at 7.34 am near Munkatiya between Sonprayag and Gaurikund.

Debris carrying rocks and boulders fell from the hillside at Munkatiya and hit a vehicle that was passing by the road, killing two passengers on the spot, and sending six to the hospital, Rudraprayag district Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

Rains lashed several parts of Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory Chandigarh on Monday, with Ludhiana logging the highest rainfall of 216.70 mm.

Several districts of Punjab are flooded due to incessant rains.

The Punjab government on Monday announced closure of all colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes till September 3 due to incessant rainfall.

According to officials, Punjab received 253.7 mm of rain in August, 74 per cent in excess of normal and the state's highest in 25 years.

Villages worst-affected by the floods were in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

In Himachal Pradesh, six trains plying on the Shimla-Kalka track were cancelled following landslips, and 793 roads are closed in the state.

The local Met office on Monday issued a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rain in isolated areas in four to six districts till Tuesday.

A house collapsed in the Chauras area of Sirmaur.

In Dyal Mori village of Shimla's Rohru area, a woman went missing, while ten people of four families were evacuated late Sunday night following a landslide.

A rise in the level of the Shikdi rivulet has caused panic among people living near it.

In Uttarakhand, rain fury has been claiming lives almost on a daily basis.

Two people were killed in the state in separate rain-related incidents in Tehri and Pithoragarh districts on Sunday.

Six people were killed and 11 went missing as heavy rains and a series of cloudbursts wreaked havoc in various districts of Uttarakhand early on August 29, triggering landslides that damaged houses and left people buried under mounds of rubble.

Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Bageshwar districts bore the brunt of the natural calamity on Friday which came close on the heels of the Tharali disaster on August 23 which killed a woman and sent another missing. PTI VN VN