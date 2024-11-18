'Naturopathy a unique system of medicine,' says Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Naturopathy is a unique system of medicine that promotes health by aligning with nature, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav said on Monday.

Advertisment

He made the remarks in a written statement for the 7th Naturopathy Day, held at the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) in Nagamangala, Karnataka.

The event was organised by the Ayush Ministry's Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN) and was attended by more than 800 doctors and undergraduate and postgraduate scholars from across India.

Jadhav said that the government is actively working towards a central legislation for the systems of yoga and naturopathy and planning to set up more Yoga and Naturopathy Diet Centres (YNDCs) in the country.

Advertisment

"We are going to create a chain of research and teaching institutes like Central Research Institutes in Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) with 100-200 bed hospitals to conduct high-level research across various states," he said.

Two CRIYNs, one in Nagamangala, Karnataka, and another in Jhajjar, Haryana, are already operational, he said in the statement.

On Ayurveda Day last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for a 100-bed CRIYN each in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and Khorda, Odisha. Plans are underway for similar institutes in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

Advertisment

Kavita Garg, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said, "Naturopathy teaches us to eat, drink, act, and live in moderation. It equips us with the art of self-management, enabling us to stay healthy for spiritual pursuits. We must stay in the present and not dwell on the past or future." The Monday event included the felicitation of winners from the YOGATECH Challenge, which recognised startups blending yoga with modern technology.

Selected from over 70 entries, 15 startups across categories such as devices, IT solutions, and props and accessories made it to the finals.

NT Solutions won in the Devices category, and Yog4Life emerged as the winner in the Solutions category. PTI PLB VN VN