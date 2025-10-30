Nauradehi Sanctuary to become third home for cheetahs in MP: CM Yadav

Khandwa, Oct 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said Nauradehi Sanctuary will become the third home for cheetahs in the state after Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

Cheetahs will be brought from Namibia in Africa and released into the Nauradehi Sanctuary, he said.

Yadav said the state government is continuously taking steps to conserve various wildlife species.

"The cheetah had once disappeared from all of Asia. We reintroduced cheetahs in Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. Another cheetah sanctuary is going to be established in Nauradehi soon. Cheetahs will be brought from Namibia in Africa and released there," Yadav told reporters.

On the occasion, he released six crocodiles, comprising four females and two males, into the backwaters of the Indira Sagar Dam on the Narmada River. He also prayed to the river, considered the lifeline of MP.

Officials said the six crocodiles were brought from Van Vihar in Bhopal and released into the backwaters of the dam as part of a wildlife conservation program.

"The campaign for the conservation of gharials (Indian gavials) is also underway in MP. Assam has requested gharials from us. We are going to send our gharials to Assam," Yadav added.

The CM said a formal announcement regarding the establishment of the Omkareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary will be made very soon.

Officials said forest department officials gave a detailed presentation to the CM regarding the proposed sanctuary in the western part of the state.

The Omkareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary will be spread over a total area of 61,407 hectares in Khandwa and Dewas districts, they said.