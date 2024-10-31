Naval chief visits Porbandar in Gujarat, urges personnel to focus on core tasks

Porbandar, Oct 31 (PTI) Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Thursday visited Porbandar in Gujarat where he was briefed on operational readiness and infrastructure development projects, officials said.

During his visit, Admiral Tripathi said Gujarat holds a very special place not only in the country's rich maritime past and vibrant present, but also in the promise and potential of a glorious future, said a release by the Indian Navy.

"Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of Naval Staff, on a visit to the forward sector of Gujarat, Daman & Diu Naval Area at Porbandar, was briefed on the operational readiness and infrastructure development projects aimed at ensuring maritime security in the region," the release said.

Addressing Naval, Defence Civilian and DSC personnel posted in the forward area, the admiral conveyed Diwali greetings and lauded their unwavering dedication and efforts in safeguarding India's maritime security and national interests, it added.

"Highlighting that Gujarat holds a very special place not only in our rich maritime past and vibrant present, but also on the promise and potential of a glorious future, the navy chief exhorted all personnel to remain poised and prepared to protect and promote our maritime interests always and every time," said the release.

He urged all personnel to remain focussed on their core tasks to foster a combat ready, credible, cohesive, and future ready Indian Navy - anytime, anywhere and anyhow, said the release. PTI COR PJT BNM