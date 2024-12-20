Naval craft driver lost control during engine trials causing collision with ferry: Police

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) The driver of the Naval craft, which rammed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast, lost control over the vessel during its engine trials, leading to the fatal crash mid-sea, an injured Navy staffer has told the police, an official said on Friday.

The police, probing the accident, recorded the statement of the injured Navy staffer, who was on the speeding craft, which collided with the ferry 'Neel Kamal' on way to the Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination, from the Gateway of India on late Wednesday afternoon.

Fourteen persons, including four on the Naval speedboat, were killed in the collision which caused the ferry carrying more than 100 passengers to sink in the Arabian Sea.

A team from the Colaba Police Station, which is investigating the case, recorded the statement of the injured Navy staffer, Karmaveer Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, said the official.

According to Yadav, the Naval craft was undergoing engine trials in the sea when the driver lost control, leading the vessel to collide with the ferry packed with passengers, he said.

The police team also inspected the craft, said the official.

The Navy has instituted a separate 'Board of Inquiry' to probe the collision. PTI DC RSY