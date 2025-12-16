Naval diving support craft commissioned

Kochi, Dec 16 (PTI) The naval diving support craft, A20, meant to enhance underwater preparedness and to serve as a force multiplier, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Tuesday.

The craft was commissioned at the Kochi naval base in a ceremonial event presided over by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, a defence statement said.

It is the 11th ship to be commissioned in the calendar year -- a significant milestone in the country's shipbuilding capability, it added.

The ceremony commenced with the reading of the commissioning warrant by Lt Cdr Hemant Singh Chauhan, the Commanding Officer of DSC A20 and was followed by the hoisting of the naval ensign, accompanied by the national anthem and a ceremonial salute by the colour guard presented by the ship’s crew, it said.

"Simultaneously, the commissioning pennant was hoisted, signifying the craft’s induction into active naval service. The commissioning plaque was thereafter unveiled by the chief guest (Vice Admiral Saxena)," it added.

In his speech, Saxena highlighted the craft's role as a "vital enabler" of the Indian Navy’s maritime capabilities in the underwater domain and a "fine example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat with indigenous design, construction, and system integration," the statement said.

"These diving support crafts will significantly strengthen the Indian Navy's ability to provide diving expertise, underwater maintenance support and salvage assistance to friendly foreign nations, reinforcing India's role as a first responder and preferred security partner across the region," it said.

The DSC A20 is a modern catamaran-hull vessel, equipped with advanced diving systems and state-of-the-art underwater video monitoring, recording and tracking facilities, it further said.

"The craft is fitted with a two-man Recompression Chamber (RCC), enabling safe and extended diving operations. With enhanced endurance, manoeuvrability and contemporary diving infrastructure, DSC A20 will enhance underwater preparedness and serve as an essential force multiplier in the Indian Navy's maritime security architecture," the statement said. PTI HMP ADB