Naval exercise 'Varuna' 2025 to be held from Mar 19-22

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The 23rd edition of the bilateral naval exercise 'Varuna', a testament to the enduring maritime partnership between India and France, which will feature complex manoeuvres by platforms across sub-surface, surface and air domains, is set to be held from March 19-22.

By fostering the exchange of best practices and mutual understanding, the exercise reaffirms the ability of these two nations to "operate seamlessly" in even the most complex maritime scenarios, a senior official of the India Navy said.

Since its inception in 2001, Exercise Varuna, conducted in the Arabian Sea, has evolved into a "cornerstone of cooperation", showcasing the two nations' commitment to enhancing naval interoperability and operational synergy, he said.

This year's edition promises an exhilarating array of maritime exercises and complex manoeuvres across the sub-surface, surface and air domains, officials said.

The joint participation of the aircraft carriers Vikrant and Charles de Gaulle from India and France, alongside their fighter aircraft, destroyers, frigates and an Indian Scorpene-class submarine, highlights the collaborative strength of both navies, they said.

Varuna 2025 will also feature advanced air defence drills and fighter exercises, including mock air-to-air combat between the French Rafale-M and Indian MiG-29K, designed to refine tactical and operational capabilities, the official said.

Anti-submarine warfare exercises will provide rigorous training in underwater domain awareness, while surface warfare operations will demonstrate synchronised manoeuvres and engagements by the Indian and French fleets.

"Maritime patrol aircraft will enhance situational awareness and replenishment-at-sea exercises will fortify logistical cooperation. This collaboration underscores the shared vision of safeguarding a free, open, and secure maritime environment," he said. Exercise Varuna stands as a "powerful reminder of the deep bonds" uniting the Indian and French navies in their pursuit of maritime peace and security, the officials said. PTI KND AS AS