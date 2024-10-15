Naval officer's wife, 2 others booked for home loan fraud

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against the wife of a naval officer and two other persons for allegedly conducting a fraud and forging documents pertaining to a home loan of Rs 40 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old victim resides in neighbouring Mumbai.

In his police complaint, he said while he was on duty in Russia, his wife, an officer of a bank in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township and another person connived for the crime earlier this year.

In a file pertaining to his application for joint loan with his wife for the purchase of a flat in Pune, they included her mobile number and a fake email ID, an official from CBD police station said quoting the complaint.

They also included thumb impression of the third accused in the documents. They obtained a home loan of Rs 40 lakh and directly paid it to the builder, keeping him in dark about the entire transaction and the bank notice of intimation about loan disbursal, the complaint stated.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Saturday registered the FIR against the three accused Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for cheating, forgery and other offences as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said. PTI COR GK