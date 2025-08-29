Naveen Babu suicide case: Family’s plea for fresh probe moved to sessions court

Kannur (Kerala), Aug 29 (PTI) A petition filed by the family of late Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu seeking further probe into his suicide was on Friday transferred from a magisterial court to a sessions court in this north Kerala district.

Babu was found dead on October 14 last year at his official residence in Kannur, allegedly after CPI(M) leader P P Divya made remarks against him.

It was alleged that Divya, then Kannur District Panchayat President, arrived uninvited at Babu's farewell function and levelled corruption charges against him.

Police registered a case in connection with the incident and later filed a charge sheet in the magisterial court against Divya for abetment of suicide.

Recently, Babu's family moved the magisterial court seeking further investigation, claiming the police probe was incomplete.

After hearing arguments from counsels representing both sides, the court disposed of the plea and transferred it to the District Sessions Court for consideration.

Advocate John S Ralph, appearing for Babu's family, said that under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the matter has to be considered by the sessions court.

"As it is a sessions case, the petition will now be heard by the District Sessions Court. The committal procedure has been completed in the magisterial court. It may take at least a month for the sessions court to take it up again," the lawyer said.

Earlier, in April, the Supreme Court had rejected a plea by Babu's family seeking a CBI probe.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) recently informed the Kerala High Court that it was awaiting state government approval to register a case against Divya, after KSU state vice president Mohammad Shammas moved the court alleging corruption by the CPI(M) leader.