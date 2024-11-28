Naveen Patnaik congratulates Hemant Soren

Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 (PTI) Former Odisha chief minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Thursday congratulated Hemant Soren for taking oath as the 14th Chief Minister of neighbouring Jharkhand.

Taking to X, Patnaik said: "Congratulate Shri @HemantSorenJMM ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #Jharkhand. I wish under your leadership; the state develops further with the support of people of the state. Best wishes." Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal had earlier on November 23 expressed satisfaction over JMM returning to power in Jharkhand and stated that JMM’s victory has shown that the people of eastern India continue to have trust in regional parties.

The BJD, a regional party in Odisha, ruled the state for five consecutive terms from 2000 to 2024.

"The results for Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly polls are already announced. The victory of JMM under the leadership of Hemant Soren has proved that the people in the eastern states have great trust in regional parties," the BJD had said in a statement.

The BJD said regional parties have made their presence felt in the eastern states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. PTI AAM AAM RG