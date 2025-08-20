Naveen Patnaik discharged after three days of hospitalisation

Bhubaneswar, Aug 20 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik was on Wednesday evening discharged following three days of hospitalisation.

The BJD chief was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening due to dehydration, and he has been discharged after full recovery, party leader Sanjay Das Burma said.

Hospital sources said his health condition has improved and he is "now stable".

Expressing his gratitude towards people, Patnaik said, "I want to thank the people of Odisha for their prayers and good wishes for my health and, of course, to the hospital for having taken good care of me." The former chief minister said he was doing well.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called him up, wishing him a speedy recovery.

During his call, PM Modi suggested Patnaik to take rest for some time.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Naveen Patnaik today in the hospital. He enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery," a statement, issued by Patnaik's office, said, adding that the PM also invited him to come to Delhi soon.

In another statement, his office said, "Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to BJD president Naveen Patnaik this evening. He enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery." Patnaik also urged party supporters to come to his residence, Naveen Niwas, after his discharge from the hospital.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and others wished for his speedy recovery.

Patnaik also called up Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das and thanked them for visiting him at the hospital.

Taking to social media, Patnaik said, "Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for calling to inquire about my health and wishing speedy recovery." "Thank you, Indian National Congress President Shri @kharge Ji, for calling to inquire about my health," he added.

The former chief minister, in another X post, said, "Thank you, Former Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Hon'ble @BiswabhusanHC Ji for calling to inquire about my health. Thank you, @INCOdisha President Shri @BhaktaCharanDas Ji, Law Minister of #Odisha Shri @PrithivirajBJP Ji and Health Minister Shri @MahalingMukesh Ji for visiting me at the hospital."