Naveen Patnaik, Mohan Majhi congratulate Indian men's hockey team for bronze at Olympics

Bhubaneswar, Aug 8 (PTI) BJD supremo and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

"Congratulate #IndianHockey Team on winning consecutive bronze medals in #Olympics after so many decades. Indian team's historic medal at #ParisOlympics2024 has swelled every Indian's heart in pride.

"It is also a deeply emotional moment for me personally. May this bring back the halcyon days for hockey, bringing more and more laurels for the country. Best wishes," Patnaik, who was first chief minister in India to sponsor hockey in 2018, said in a post on X.

The Indian team clinched its second successive bronze medal in the Olympic games after beating Spain 2-1 in the third-position playoff match in Paris.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning the bronze medal at the Olympics.

Taking to X, Majhi said, "Many congratulations and best wishes to Indian Hockey team for winning the bronze medal by defeating Spain 2-1 at Olympics. This victory is a matter of pride and glory for crores of Indians. Jai Hind." Odisha is the official sponsor of Indian hockey teams of both men and women since 2018. PTI AAM AAM ACD