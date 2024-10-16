Naveen Patnaik turns 78, greetings pour in from across India

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16 (PTI) As Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik turned 78 on Wednesday, people from different walks of life including Odisha Governor Raghuvar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and DMK leader Kanimozhi greeted him.

The party organised blood donation camps and other programmes on the occasion.

Patnaik was the chief minister of Odisha for five consecutive terms from 2000 to 2024 and is at present the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly. He did not celebrate his birthday in 2023 in view of the demise of his elder sister Gita Mehta.

“Hon’ble Governor of Odiaha @dasraghubar wished former chief minister and Leader of Opposition @Naveen_Odisha on his birthday. He also prayed before Lord Jagannath seeking a good and healthy life for Patnaik,” a post from the Governor’s X handle read.

"Wishing former Chief Minister of Odisha and Leader of Opposition @Naveen_Odisha on his birthday and wishing him good health and a healthy life," Majhi said in a post on X.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan also greeted Patnaik. He said in a social media post: "Happy birthday to former Chief Minister of Odisha and Leader of Opposition @Naveen_Odisha. Praying Mahaprabhu and wishing him a long and healthy life." DMK MP Kanimozhi wished the BJD head, describing him as a senior statesman, and an acclaimed writer, and a former CM who uplifted millions out of poverty and illiteracy in Odisha.

“During his tenure as chief minister, Odisha was transformed into the Hockey capital of India... He is admired for his relentless efforts and inspirational leadership. I wish him good health and many more years of dedicated service to our country." In his birthday wish, film star Kamal Haasan said Patnaik dedicated his life for the people of Odisha and transformed the state.

“I wish you continued good health and may you continue to serve with your distinctive leadership and integrity,” he said.

BJD media coordinator Saurabh Srivastava in an X post also called him an “extraordinary statesman and a beacon of visionary leadership.” Among others, senior BJD leaders, Debi Prasad Mishra, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Shreemayee Mishra and others visited Patnaik’s residence and wished the party supremo on his birthday.

The regional party also organised blood donation camps across the state. A special camp was organised at ‘Sankha Bhawan’, the headquarters of the party in Bhubaneswar.

In 35 such camps, 3000 units of blood were collected, according to the BJD.

Apart from politicians, representatives from various organisations, including Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya and students also conveyed Patnaik birthday greetings at the Naveen Niwas, the residence of the former chief minister.

The BJD workers led by Puri MLA Sunil Mohanty organised a mass “diya lighting event” in front of the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Born in Cuttack in Odisha, Patnaik studied at Welham School and Doon School in Dehradun before graduating in Arts from Delhi University. Later he lived abroad and remained away from politics in India till the age of 50 years.

He entered politics after the death of his father Biju Patnaik in 1997 and formed a regional outfit BJD, which ruled the state from 2000 to 2024. In the Lok Sabha polls in 1998, BJD allied with the BJP and Patnaik joined Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government as the steel and mines minister.

Patnaik became the chief minister in 2000 when the state was recovering from the devastation caused by the 1999 Super Cyclone.

When the BJD lost power earlier this year, Patnaik was the second longest-serving CM in the country’s history. PTI AAM RG AAM NN