Naveen Patnaik turns 78, Odisha CM, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan greets him

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16 (PTI) Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday turned 78 with many important dignitaries including Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, DMK leader Kanimozhi and filmstar Kamal Haasan wishing him on his birthday.

Patnaik was the chief minister of Odisha for five consecutive terms from 2000 to 2024 and is at present the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly.

"Wishing former Chief Minister of Odisha and Leader of Opposition @Naveen_Odisha on his birthday and wishing him good health and a healthy life," Majhi said in a post on X.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a post on X said: "Happy birthday to former Chief Minister of Odisha and Leader of Opposition @Naveen_Odisha. Praying Mahaprabhu and wishing him a long and healthy life." DMK leader and MP Kanhimozhi in a social media post said: "Birthday greetings to Thiru @Naveen_Odisha, senior statesman, acclaimed writer, and a former chief minister who uplifted millions out of poverty and illiteracy in Odisha. During his tenure as chief minister, Odisha was transformed into the Hockey capital of India... He is admired for his relentless efforts and inspirational leadership. I wish him good health and many more years of dedicated service to our country." Filmstar Kamal Haasan said: "My best wishes to Thiru Naveen Patnaik Ji on his birthday. You have dedicated your life for the people of Odisha and have transformed the state. I wish you continued good health and may you continue to serve with your distinctive leadership and integrity. @Naveen_Odisha".

Born in Cuttack in Odisha, Patnaik studied at Welham School and Doon School in Dehradun and graduated in Arts from Delhi University. Later he lived abroad and remained away from politics in India till the age of 50 years.

He entered politics after the demise of his father Biju Patnaik in 1997 and formed a regional outfit BJD, which ruled the state from 2000 to 2024. PTI AAM AAM RG