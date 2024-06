Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik retained the Hinjili Assembly seat by defeating BJP's Sisir Kumar Mishra by 4,636 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Patnaik got 66,459 votes while Mishra received 61,823 votes, it said.

Congress candidate Rajani Kanta Padhi came third with 5,380 votes. PTI AAM RG