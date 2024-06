Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday won the Hinjili Assembly seat by defeating BJP's Sisir Kumar Mishra by 4,636 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Patnaik got 66,459 votes in Hinjili seat while Mishra received 61,823 votes, it said.

The BJD supremo lost the Kantabanji Assembly seat in Bolangir district to BJP's Laxman Bag by 16,344 votes.

Bag got 90,876 votes while Patnaik received 74,532 votes. PTI AAM RG