Navi Mumbai: 160 tonnes of clove sticks worth Rs 2.24 cr seized from cold storage facility

Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) Clove sticks worth Rs 2.24 crore were seized from a cold storage facility in Turbhe in Navi Mumbai, a Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

FDA (Konkan) Joint Commissioner Suresh Deshmukh told reporters the 160 tonnes of clove sticks, which were seized on Wednesday, were stored for the purpose of adulteration.

"The company that owns the stock has violated FDA regulations. Action will be taken after we get reports of sample tests," he said.

The FDA official said cold storage facilities in and around Thane are being checking continuously as several of them operate in unhygienic conditions. PTI COR BNM BNM