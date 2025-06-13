Navi Mumbai: 26 hospitalised after carbon monoxide discharge at industrial unit

Thane, Jun 13 (PTI) Twenty-six labourers, including several women, were hospitalised in Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Friday after discharge of carbon monoxide due to a power failure and snag in a generator at an industrial unit, a police official said.

They complained of nausea and irritation in the eyes, the Turbhe MIDC police station official said.

"As per preliminary information, there was discharge of carbon monoxide due to a power failure and snag in a generator. Further probe into the incident is underway," he added. PTI COR BNM