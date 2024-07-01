Navi Mumbai: 41 unauthorised bars, restaurants demolished

Thane, Jul 1 (PTI) Forty-one unauthorised bars and restaurants were demolished on Monday by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, an official said.

Hundreds of personnel took part in the demolition drive that was monitored by civic chief Kailas Shinde, said NMMC PRO Mahendra Konde.

"The maximum demolitions took place in Belapur. Seven bars were razed in Yeoor Hills. In all, structures with a cumulative area of 1.42 lakh square feet were brought down. So far, 98 paan stalls have been sealed as they come within a radius of 100 metres from schools," he said. PTI COR BNM