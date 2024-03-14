Navi Mumbai: 59 booked for obscenity after bar raid

Thane, Mar 14 (PTI) More than 50 persons were booked for alleged obscenity following a raid on a bar in Panvel, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The raid was carried out by a team of the Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) in Kongaon on Wednesday, the Panvel taluka police station official said.

"We booked 59 persons for obscenity. These include 26 female and 17 male waiters, the owner of the establishment and some customers. No arrest has been made in the case," he added. PTI COR BNM