Navi Mumbai: 6 held for beating up man, forcing him to lick shoes

Thane, Mar 28 (PTI) Six persons were arrested in Navi Mumbai on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a man and forcing him to lick shoes, a police official said.

The APMC police station official said the incident took place on Wednesday evening.

"The man, who is employed in a trading shop in APMC, was assaulted by Raunak Dayaljibhai Bhanushali, proprietor of the trading firm, and his staff, identified as Sanjay Chowdhary, Lalaji Babubai Pagi, Virendra Kumar Laxman Gautam, Yogesh and Karan," he said.

"The man was accused of stealing cardamom, beaten up, stripped and forced to lick the shoes of accused Bhanushali. They also videoed the incident. Further probe is underway," he added. PTI COR BNM