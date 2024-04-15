Navi Mumbai: 8 Bangladeshi women jailed for 25 months for illegal stay

Thane, Apr 15 (PTI) A court in Navi Mumbai on Monday convicted eight Bangladeshi women for illegal stay in India and sentenced them to 25 months of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

Additional Sessions Judge KR Deshpande at Belapur also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 each on them.

The Bangladeshi women, who worked as labourers, were arrested in December 2022 from Turbhe in Navi Mumbai for staying without valid documents, according to police.

Two separate FIRs (first information reports) were lodged against them.

In two different sets of orders, Judge Deshpande found the accused guilty of offence under section 14(A) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and violating the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, and sentenced them to 25 months of rigorous imprisonment.

Section 14(A) of the Foreigners Act deals with penalty for entry in restricted areas in the country.

The sessions court directed the prosecution to deport the accused persons, aged between 24 and 44 years, to their home country after they have undergone the sentence and if they are not required in any other case.

Additional Public Prosecutor EB Dhamal said 14 prosecution witnesses were examined in the case to prove charges against the accused.

Dhamal said the judge, in the orders, noted the prosecution had proved all charges against the accused persons beyond reasonable doubt. PTI COR RSY