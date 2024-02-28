Navi Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes LSD valued at Rs 7.95 lakh; 2 held

Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have seized LSD valued at Rs 7.95 lakh and arrested a 24--year-old engineering student and a vegetable vendor in this connection, an official said on Wednesday.

LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide is a synthetic chemical based-drug and is categorised as a hallucinogen.

Acting on a tip-off, the police's Anti-Narcotics Cell intercepted a car in which the student and the 23-year-old vendor were travelling on Tuesday and seized 53 blots of LSD weighing 1.32 gm from the vehicle, ANC's senior police inspector Neeraj Chowdhary said.

The police also seized the car and two mobile phones from the accused, both hailing from Panvel in Navi Mumbai, he said. As per initial investigation, the vegetable vendor had obtained the contraband from the student.

Chowdhary said the authorities have identified the source of the contraband and are in the process of apprehending more persons involved in this drug trafficking network.

The Panvel Town police have registered an FIR against the duo under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI COR GK