Navi Mumbai-based firm's marketing head held in Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Ltd scam

Raipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Authorities in Chhattisgarh have arrested the marketing head of a Navi Mumbai-based company for his involvement in alleged irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment and reagent chemicals in 2023 that caused a loss of Rs 550 crore to the state exchequer, officials said on Thursday.

The Anti Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing (ACB/EOW) made the arrest.

Three persons were held on January 18 in connection with the case.

In a statement, the ACB/EOW said Kunjal Sharma, Marketing Head of DiaSys India Private Ltd based in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, was nabbed on Wednesday.

"He was apprehended under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 13 (1) (a), 13 (2), 7 (c) of Prevention of Corruption Act. The ACB/EOW special court granted his custodial remand (to the probe agency) till January 27," it said.

In the probe, it was found that DiaSys company had fixed a specific maximum retail price (MRP) for the reagents and consumables of medical equipment. Sharma, in collusion with Shashank Chopda with the intention of benefiting Mokshit Corporation, deliberately disregarded the company policy and fraudulently submitted rates and terms to Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited (CGMSCL) that were significantly higher than the fixed MRP for the reagents and consumables, purportedly on behalf of DiaSys, the statement said.

As a result, the CGMSCL accepted the arbitrary rates quoted by Mokshit Corporation in the tender, it added.

Consequently, Mokshit Corporation supplied the reagents and consumables to CGMSCL at prices up to three times higher than the actual MRP, thereby misappropriating government funds and receiving undue payments, the ACB/EOW claimed in the statement.

The probe agency said that all aspects related to the misuse of government funds in the public interest-oriented 'Hummer Lab' scheme are being investigated. Based on the evidence, strict legal action will be taken against those involved in the case, it added. PTI COR NP