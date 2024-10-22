Navi Mumbai BJP leader quits, joins Sharad Pawar-led party

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) In a setback to the BJP in Navi Mumbai, the party’s leader and former MLA Sandeep Naik on Tuesday joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), ahead of the November 20 state assembly elections.

Advertisment

Sandeep’s father and former minister Ganesh Naik, who has wielded a major influence in Navi Mumbai region over the years, has been re-nominated by BJP from Airoli assembly constituency.

Sandeep is likely to contest the assembly election from Belapur, where the BJP has re-nominated its sitting MLA Manda Mhatre, sources said. PTI VT VT