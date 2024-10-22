Navi Mumbai BJP leader Sandeep Naik quits, joins Sharad Pawar-led party ahead of polls

Mumbai/Thane, Oct 22 (PTI) In a setback to the BJP in Navi Mumbai ahead of the November 20 state assembly elections, the party’s leader and former MLA Sandeep Naik on Tuesday joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

He is likely to contest the assembly election from the Belapur seat, where the BJP has re-nominated its sitting MLA Manda Mhatre, sources said.

Notably, Sandeep’s father and former minister Ganesh Naik, who wielded a major influence in Navi Mumbai region over the years, has been re-nominated by the BJP from the Airoli assembly constituency.

Sandeep Naik was welcomed into the NCP (SP) fold by the party's state unit president Jayant Patil.

According to sources, Sandeep Naik was unhappy over the denial of a poll ticket by the BJP.

"What we have lost is now found. The story that begins in Navi Mumbai will resonate across Maharashtra. We will not overlook the contributions of our most dedicated activists and leaders. Sandeep Naik's entry will undoubtedly strengthen our party," Patil said on the occasion.

He urged the audience to rally behind Naik in the upcoming elections.

Patil also targeted the state government over the rising inflation, unemployment, and the deterioration of law and order.

Sandeep Naik vowed to prioritise the development needs of Navi Mumbai, the satellite town of Mumbai.

"We fulfilled our responsibilities during the last elections, but the recognition and respect for our efforts was lacking," the Naik junior claimed in a veiled attack on BJP.

Meanwhile, Patil claimed several activists and leaders (from other parties) are eager to join the NCP (SP).

The old feud between the Naik family and BJP MLA Manda Mhatre traditionally divides the Belapur constituency which has a significant population of the Agri-Koli community.

The senior Naik was defeated by Mhatre in the 2014 elections when he was with the undivided NCP, before shifting his loyalty to BJP. PTI VT COR NSK