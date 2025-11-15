Navi Mumbai businessman duped of Rs 3.5 lakh in fake cryptocurrency deal

Thane, Nov 15 (PTI) A 29-year-old businessman from Navi Mumbai was allegedly duped of Rs 3.5 lakh by four persons on the pretext of selling him cryptocurrency, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Turbhe MIDC, where two of the accused, identified as Vishal and Kabir, called the complainant to collect crypto tokens from them, an official said.

"When the complainant reached the location, two unidentified persons dressed in police uniforms arrived in a car, forcibly checked the packet containing Rs 3.5 lakh and snatched it away. All four accused fled the spot," he said.

A first information report has been registered under sections 318(4) (cheating), 204 (personating a public servant), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a probe is underway, the official said. PTI COR ARU