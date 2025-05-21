Navi Mumbai businessman kidnapped over financial dispute, rescued from Washim; 3 held

Thane, May 20 (PTI) A Navi Mumbai businessman, allegedly abducted in a pre-planned conspiracy for murder stemming from a financial dispute, was rescued within 24 hours of his kidnapping, police said on Tuesday.

In an official release, the Navi Mumbai police said three individuals were arrested in the wee hours of Tuesday in connection with the crime.

The trio was identified by the police as Rusikesh Indrabushan Ingole (25), also a businessman, Mangesh Kisan Astarkar (23), a mason, and Sagar Narendra Manvar (25), all residents of Washim district in eastern Maharashtra.

The victim, Pankesh Sanjay Patil (27), was into export-import of vegetables and operated from Akshar Business Park in Navi Mumbai. He was kidnapped over a financial dispute on the night of May 18 within limits of APMC police station, but rescued within 24 hours from Washim district, the release said.

"At around 20.45 pm, Patil was returning home on a motorbike along with his business partner when a car with armed men came in front of them in a lane in the Turbhe area," it said.

"The car occupants pulled the motorcycle by the side of the road and waylaid them and started beating Patil with sharp and blunt objects, leaving him injured. Later, the accused dumped Patil in the car and fled the scene," the release said.

Based on a complaint by the victim's business partner, the APMC police registered an FIR on May 19 under BNS sections 140(1) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or for ransom), 142,(wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person.), 126(2),(wrongful restraint) and 135 (assault or criminal force in attempt to wrongfully confine a person), among others.

Ten teams, including three of the crime branch, were formed to crack the case, police said.

"Probe team members inspected the place of crime, and checked CCTV footage of the area and also toll nakas in Navi Mumbai and other parts of Thane district. Also they carried out technical probe and checked up with the complainant and office staff and other related persons," the release said.

The teams, acting on a tip-off, landed in Washim where the businessman had been taken by the abductors and rescued him and arrested the accused persons," it said.

Regarding the motive, the release said initial information suggests the businessman was kidnapped over a financial dispute. PTI COR RSY