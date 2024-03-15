Navi Mumbai: CGST assistant commissioner, inspector held by CBI for bribery

Thane, Mar 15 (PTI) An assistant commissioner and an inspector of the Central Goods and Services Tax and Central Excise unit in Belapur in Navi Mumbai were arrested on Friday by the CBI for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh, an official said.

A partner in a transport firm had received a show cause notice related to service tax and the accused assistant commissioner sought a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from him to settle the matter, a Central Bureau of Investigation release said.

"After negotiations the bribe amount was brought down to Rs 1.50 lakh. The transport firm partner, who is the complainant in the case, was asked to give this amount to a CGST inspector. The CSGST inspector was held while accepting the bribe during a trap. The assistant commissioner was held soon after," the release said.

Searches are being conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused, the release added. PTI COR BNM