Navi Mumbai civic body appoints consultant to find new water sources for city's needs

Thane, Oct 3 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has appointed a consultant to explore new sources of water to cater to the needs of the city in view of its increasing population, officials said.

An expert committee, led by Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde, has also been set up to investigate viable options to enhance the city's water availability, the civic body said in a release.

In response to the rapid development and anticipated population growth in Navi Mumbai, the municipal corporation has commenced planning to ensure an adequate water supply. The commissioner has forwarded proposals to the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation to address the city's increasing water needs, it said.

At present, Navi Mumbai receives approximately 450 million litres of water daily from the Morbe dam located near Khalapur in Raigad district. However, as several big-ticket infrastructural projects are underway, including the Navi Mumbai international airport, and various mass housing schemes, the existing water supply is likely to prove insufficient for the population that is expected to reach 4.42 million by 2055, the release said.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, the NMMC has appointed a preliminary consultant to explore new water sources. A tender was issued to select the consultant to address complex challenges associated with implementing new water resource projects. This will include conducting environmental studies, feasibility assessments, and legal and financial investigations, the release added.

An expert committee, led by Commissioner Shinde, has been established to investigate viable options for enhancing the city's water supply. One key recommendation includes utilising wastewater from the Patalganga river and from the Tata Power Generation Station at Bhira, which could help supplement the city's water requirements, it added.