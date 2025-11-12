Navi Mumbai civic body bags top honour in National Water Awards 2024

Thane, Nov 12 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has secured the first rank in the country under the 'Urban Local Body' category in the 6th National Water Awards -2024, officials said on Wednesday.

"This award reflects the collective commitment of the city towards sustainable water management and responsible civic participation," NMMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr Kailash Shinde said.

In a congratulatory message, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed NMMC's achievement, a civic release said.

The National Water Awards are instituted by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti's Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Announcing the awards on Tuesday, Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Paatil said President Droupadi Murmu will confer the awards during a ceremony to be held in New Delhi on November 18.

The awards recognise outstanding performance in water conservation, management, and awareness, in line with the national vision of creating a "Water Rich India".

The 2024 edition saw 751 entries from across India, with field evaluations conducted by the Central Water Commission and the Central Ground Water Board. Following a transparent assessment by an independent jury, the NMMC emerged as the top-ranked municipal body, earning widespread acclaim for its innovative water conservation initiatives and community-driven programmes, the release said. PTI COR GK