Navi Mumbai civic body collects over Rs 500 cr property tax in 7 months; eyes Rs 1,000 cr in year

Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Tuesday said it has collected more than Rs 500 crore in property tax in the first seven months of the current financial year from April to October.

This tax was collected from 1.63 lakh property owners across eight NMMC divisions.

Municipal commissioner and administrator Dr Kailash Shinde credited the achievement to a combination of people-oriented initiatives and technological integration.

"The property tax department of the NMMC has achieved a remarkable feat by collecting over Rs 500 crore in taxes in the first seven months of the financial year 2025-26 from April to October. This leap in tax collection has been possible due to people-oriented initiatives, promotion of digital payments, various awareness campaigns implemented to create awareness among taxpayers, and the cooperation of citizens," he said.

Out of the total tax collection of Rs 500.11 crore, payments done through digital platforms accounted for Rs 313.70 crore, while the offline collection was Rs 186.41 crore.

The NMMC has set the target of collecting Rs 1,000 crore in property tax this year, its public relations officer Mahendra Konde said. PTI COR NP