Navi Mumbai civic body issues show cause notices to 79 staffers for absence from poll duties

Thane, Dec 26 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Friday issued show-cause notices to 79 employees who failed to report for designated election duties.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Navi Mumbai, will be held on January 15, while votes will be counted the next day.

"To manage the massive exercise, which involves 1,151 polling stations across 28 wards for 111 member seats, the administration has appointed a vast pool of officers and staff from various authorities. The NMMC has taken zero-tolerance approach toward negligence in election work," a release said.

"The 79 defaulting employees must report to their places of appointment within 24 hours of receiving the notice. Failure to comply with this directive would result in the registration of formal cases at local police stations," it added.

The crackdown is being carried out under Kailash Shinde, Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer, the release said.