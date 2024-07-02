Navi Mumbai civic body outlines overview of Consumer Textile Recycling Pilot Project

Thane, July 2 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kailas Shinde on Tuesday provided an overview of the Consumer Textile Recycling Pilot Project, initiated by the Ministry of Textiles, during a meeting of housing society office bearers.

During the interaction, Director of the Union Ministry of Textiles Tapan Kumar Raut highlighted Navi Mumbai's consistent efforts towards cleanliness and its proactive stance in adopting innovative cleanliness activities, making it an ideal candidate for this project.

He stated that the project will involve cooperation from the Central Clothing Committee, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, and NGOs, with clothes collection being organised at the society level.

In Navi Mumbai, daily waste is classified into three categories: wet, dry, and household hazardous. Now, waste clothes will also be classified separately. Navi Mumbai has been chosen for this innovative pilot project aimed at recycling discarded clothes.

A survey is being conducted in this regard keeping in mind that the discarded clothes that are not in use by the citizens are not waste, they can be reused and recycled.

Currently, the innovative concept of '3 R' centres is being implemented by NMMC at 94 locations, where citizens can donate items they no longer need, which are then available to those who can use them.

This includes clothes, and a new recycling hall is planned for future implementation. Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar appealed to the society office bearers for their full cooperation in ensuring the success of this project. PTI COR NSK