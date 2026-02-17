Navi Mumbai civic body ranks first in e-Governance in Maharashtra

Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has secured the top position in Maharashtra in the City E-Governance Index (CEGI) 2026.

The report, released by the Pune-based Policy Research Organization (PRO), evaluated 29 municipal corporations across the state.

While Navi Mumbai claimed the number one position with an impressive score of 9.11, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) followed in second place.

PRO's chairman Tanmay Kanitkar announced the results in Pune, noting that the evaluation was based on the data collected between November 1 and December 31, 2025.

In an official release, the NMMC said the ranking was determined by a comprehensive assessment of hundreds of criteria categorised under three primary pillars, including the 24x7 accessibility of online services for citizens and businesses, openness in government operations through digital record-keeping, and the ease of use provided via the official website, the "My NMMC" mobile app, and social media platforms.

These initiatives allowed citizens to pay taxes, obtain certificates, and track application statuses remotely, significantly reducing the need for physical office visits. Furthermore, the effective implementation of an E-Office system and an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system has streamlined file movements and improved inter-departmental coordination, while smart city integration has introduced an Adaptive Traffic Management System, AI-based CCTV surveillance, and data analytics dashboards to enhance urban management. PTI COR NP