Navi Mumbai civic body sets up task force to recommend ways to boost revenue

Thane, Nov 30 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has formed a special task force to increase the civic body's revenue, streamline arrear recovery and explore new sources of income, an official said on Saturday.

The five member task force, which is the initiative of NMMC chief Kailas Shinde, will be headed by additional commissioner Sunil Pawar, the official said.

"It will include personnel from accounts, property tax, urban planning, engineering departments and will develop a comprehensive plan to strengthen the financial position of NMMC. The task force has been instructed to submit its report within 15 days," a civic release said. PTI COR BNM