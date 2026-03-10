Navi Mumbai civic body to soon recruit 400 women bus drivers

Thane, Mar 10 (PTI) As many as 400 women will soon be trained and recruited as bus drivers for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) service, Mayor Sujata Patil has said, stressing that true empowerment can be achieved through economic independence.

Speaking at an International Women’s Day event on Sunday, Patil said the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is focusing on providing employment opportunities to women through initiatives aimed at strengthening their economic empowerment.

In the first phase, 400 women will be recruited as bus drivers for NMMT, she said, adding that the move is being undertaken under the guidance of Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik.

The civic body’s social development department will oversee the training of women selected for the programme, an official release on Tuesday said quoting the mayor.

Patil expressed confidence that the initiative would serve as a model for other cities, opening new avenues for women’s empowerment and expanding opportunities for them in the public transport sector. PTI COR GK